Fall is the season to update your yearly budget and plan for holiday expenses

Check your credit report now to see big picture of debts
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Most of us map out budget plans in January, but with the holidays fast approaching, experts said it’s a good time to give your plan an update.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said looking at your budget now will help you be in a better spot before the holiday season.

Dale advised that you project your upcoming holiday expenses and make a plan to pay for them.

She also said now is the time to look at your credit report to get the big picture of what you owe in loans and credit cards, and then incorporate those numbers into your updated plan.

Dale also suggested meeting with your family, to get everyone on the same page as far as holiday and gift spending. She said making a plan as a family can keep everyone accountable.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operators walked away uninjured after their sailboat got stuck in Chaumont Bay Saturday night.
Sailboat stuck in Chaumont Bay
Copenhagen Fire Department
Copenhagen officials question fire department’s bank statements
U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks to delegates and assembled party officials at the 2022 NYGOP...
NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people shot in front of his home
For more than nine months, debris from an apartment building fire in Rensselaer Falls has sat...
Ridding rubble in Rensselaer Falls
Dog at St. Lawrence Valley SPCA
Animal shelter with high kill rate attracts local and state attention

Latest News

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case
FILE - Angela Lansbury appears during the press day for "Blithe Spirit" at the Ahmanson Theatre...
Reports: Actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
Handcuffs, money
Police: man faked son’s death to get donations
Fall is a great time to update your yearly budget and plan for holiday expenses