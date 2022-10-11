Firefighters battle blaze at Potsdam home

Fire scene at 950 Bagdad Road
Fire scene at 950 Bagdad Road(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Volunteers from several departments fought a fire at a home in the town of Potsdam early Friday afternoon.

They were called to 950 Bagdad Road shortly before 1 p.m.

It appears firefighters were focusing their efforts on the roof of the home.

There were no injuries reported.

Volunteers from Potsdam, West Potsdam, Hannawa Falls and West Stockholm were on the scene.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operators walked away uninjured after their sailboat got stuck in Chaumont Bay Saturday night.
Sailboat stuck in Chaumont Bay
Copenhagen Fire Department
Copenhagen officials question fire department’s bank statements
U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks to delegates and assembled party officials at the 2022 NYGOP...
NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people shot in front of his home
For more than nine months, debris from an apartment building fire in Rensselaer Falls has sat...
Ridding rubble in Rensselaer Falls
Dog at St. Lawrence Valley SPCA
Animal shelter with high kill rate attracts local and state attention

Latest News

WWNY
BOCES invites public to open houses
WWNY
WWNY BOCES invites public to open houses
Police Lights
Man charged with murder following stabbing death in Malone
Charles Anson
Anson sentenced to 14 years in 2021 shooting death