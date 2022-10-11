Firefighters battle blaze at Potsdam home

TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Volunteers from several departments fought a fire at a home in the town of Potsdam early Friday afternoon.

They were called to 950 Bagdad Road shortly before 1 p.m.

It appears firefighters were focusing their efforts on the roof of the home.

There were no injuries reported.

Volunteers from Potsdam, West Potsdam, Hannawa Falls and West Stockholm were on the scene.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

