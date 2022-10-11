Francis A. Taraska, 86, of Massena

On the evening of Monday, October 10, 2022 surrounded by his family; beloved husband, father, and Papa, Francis Adrian Taraska, died at the age of 86 after a swift battle with cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - On the evening of Monday, October 10, 2022 surrounded by his family; beloved husband, father, and Papa, Francis Adrian Taraska, died at the age of 86 after a swift battle with cancer.

Frank was born during 1936 in Utica, NY, to Frank and Gladys Taraska. He graduated from Utica Free Academy and was a proud Navy veteran. He served his country for 21 years as a boiler technician, and had been around the world three times. He served on the USS Henrico APA-45, USS Montrail, USS Coronado AGF-11 and the USS Diachenko APD-123. Upon retiring from the Navy, he worked briefly at SLU and then for 20 years at SUNY Potsdam, retiring as the Plant Supervisor.

Frank will be missed greatly by his wife of 52 years, Mary Anne, his three children Adrian (Kelly), Kerry (his favorite son-in-law, Kevin), and Jason (Amanda), and his 10 grandchildren, Merrick, Alayna, Breanna, Anabella, Emmalyn, Rocco, Salvatore, Cullen, Charleigh and Parker, his nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Carole, and his in-laws, Gerald and Mary Cullen.

Frank was a member of the VFW Post 1143, American Legion 79, and Potsdam Elks. He was an outstanding Dad and dedicated coach. He was a coach and President of Massena National Little League for 15 years and also spent many years coaching Massena Biddy Basketball. As a father and grandfather, Frank rarely missed a sporting event. He was always there to offer support, share laughter or contribute to concession stand profits and 50/50s. He will be most remembered for his resemblance to Tom Selleck, his smooth walk, and quick wit.

We will be celebrating Frank’s life on Thursday, October 13th for calling hours from 4-7pm and a funeral service on Monday, November 7th, 2022 at 10am both at Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY.

Donations can be sent in Frank’s name to Trinity Catholic School’s Endowment Fund.

Family and friends are invited to share on-line condolences and memories at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

