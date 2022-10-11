Grab a jacket, even though you’ll probably ditch later

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re off to a cold start, but it will warm up for a couple of days.

There’s a frost advisory until 8 a.m. from Jefferson and Lewis counties and northern parts of St. Lawrence County.

It will be sunny today with highs in the mid-60s.

It won’t be another chilly night. Lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Wednesday will be a bit warmer. Highs will be in the upper 60s with increasing clouds throughout the day. It will be another mild night with lows in the mid- to upper 50s.

Rain is likely on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-60s. A cold front will push through along with the rain to knock temperatures down for a few days.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny. Highs will again be in the upper 50s.

It will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be around 60.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-50s

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.