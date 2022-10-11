It’s Punkin Chunkin weekend in Clayton
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Punkin Chunkin is this weekend. It’s a chance for people to watch trebuchets hurl pumpkins into the St. Lawrence River in Clayton.
Mike Hooson from the Clayton Chamber of Commerce gave us the rundown on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for his interview.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, at Frink Park Pavilion on Riverside Drive in Clayton.
A barbecue starts at 11 a.m. and there’s a craft market all day. The chunkin begins at 11 a.m. for youth. Adults start chunkin at 1 p.m.
There are volunteer slots available, if you’re interested in helping out.
Find out more at 1000islands-clayton.com/punkinchunkin. To volunteer, call 315-686-3771.
