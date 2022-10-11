Late-session classes start soon at JCC

Late-session classes at Jefferson Community College
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Late-session classes begin soon at Jefferson Community College.

Director of admission Chelsea Marra says the condensed courses are a great way to jump start your education or catch up on a class or two.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The eight-week sessions start October 24 and end on December 14. They cover the same material as the regular 15-week classes.

Visit sunyjefferson.edu to find out more or call 315-786-2437.

