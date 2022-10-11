Love’s truck stop work underway; site to include McDonald’s, Godfather’s Pizza

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Construction is underway on a truck stop in the town of Pamelia that local officials say will pump a lot of money into the local economy.

It’s been more than 4 years in the making, but preliminary work is finally being done on the Love’s Travel Stops location on Bradley Street off Interstate 81.

Love’s has more than 500 truck stops across the country and is a popular destination for truckers.

“It’s been a big undertaking, we have been talking for almost 4 and a half, almost 5 years,” said Pamelia Town Supervisor Scott Allen.

He says they have had to jump through many hoops to get boxes checked from all levels of government as well as the Army Corps of Engineers and New York State Department of Transportation.

Allen says Love’s has been understanding every step of the way.

“Love’s has been very good about re-engineering and working with everything,” he said.

The biggest issue was traffic, but a study was done to make sure the entrances and exits would be in the right spots.

A site manager told 7 News the stop will include a McDonald’s, a Godfather’s Pizza, a tire shop as well as fueling and convenience items.

Allen says all the money generated there will go to Jefferson County’s coffers, as the town doesn’t collect its own property taxes.

“We don’t gain anything directly; it’s all into Jefferson County for property tax and school districts for the property taxes but the sales tax revenue is for all of the municipalities,” he said.

The site manager said they are hoping to have some of the structures up before the snow flies, as much of the progress moving forward will be weather permitting. He says they expect to be complete at some point next summer.

