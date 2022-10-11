Man charged with murder following stabbing death in Malone

MALONE, New York (WWNY) - Malone village police and state police have arrested an Owls Head, New York, man in connection with a fatal stabbing in Malone last week.

State police say 39-year-old Joshua Donais was charged with second-degree murder for the stabbing death on Elm Street around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Troopers say after a heated exchange on social media, Donais and others traveled to Elm Street in Malone and got into a fight with Donald Raymond and Logan McMahon. They say Donais stabbed Raymond, which caused his death. Donais and the others fled the scene.

Donais was arrested following a traffic stop on Friday. He was charged and arraigned in Malone town court, where he was sent to Franklin County jail without bail.

