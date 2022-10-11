Man charged with murder following stabbing death in Malone

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALONE, New York (WWNY) - Malone village police and state police have arrested an Owls Head, New York, man in connection with a fatal stabbing in Malone last week.

State police say 39-year-old Joshua Donais was charged with second-degree murder for the stabbing death on Elm Street around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Troopers say after a heated exchange on social media, Donais and others traveled to Elm Street in Malone and got into a fight with Donald Raymond and Logan McMahon. They say Donais stabbed Raymond, which caused his death. Donais and the others fled the scene.

Donais was arrested following a traffic stop on Friday. He was charged and arraigned in Malone town court, where he was sent to Franklin County jail without bail.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operators walked away uninjured after their sailboat got stuck in Chaumont Bay Saturday night.
Sailboat stuck in Chaumont Bay
Copenhagen Fire Department
Copenhagen officials question fire department’s bank statements
U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks to delegates and assembled party officials at the 2022 NYGOP...
NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people shot in front of his home
For more than nine months, debris from an apartment building fire in Rensselaer Falls has sat...
Ridding rubble in Rensselaer Falls
Dog at St. Lawrence Valley SPCA
Animal shelter with high kill rate attracts local and state attention

Latest News

Fire scene at 950 Bagdad Road
Firefighters battle blaze at Potsdam home
WWNY
BOCES invites public to open houses
WWNY
WWNY BOCES invites public to open houses
Charles Anson
Anson sentenced to 14 years in 2021 shooting death