Meeting scheduled for town of Diana water project

Town of Diana officials will explain in a meeting Tuesday evening why they need residents'...
Town of Diana officials will explain in a meeting Tuesday evening why they need residents' permissions to install water meters.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A large water project is in the works for Harrisville, but it needs right-of-way permissions from homeowners.

It’s the topic of a meeting on Tuesday evening.

Town of Diana officials will explain the project and why it needs permissions from homeowners to install water meters.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Harrisville fire station.

