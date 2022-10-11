Meeting scheduled for town of Diana water project

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A large water project is in the works for Harrisville, but it needs right-of-way permissions from homeowners.

It’s the topic of a meeting on Tuesday evening.

Town of Diana officials will explain the project and why it needs permissions from homeowners to install water meters.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Harrisville fire station.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.