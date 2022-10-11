Metropolitan Opera HD Back on the Big Screen

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Showing at the Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall, Watertown, LIVE, Saturday, October 22nd at 12:55 pm.

Encores (recorded from Saturday) are Wednesday, October 26 at 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm

Having triumphed at the Met in some of the repertory’s fiercest soprano roles, Sondra Radvanovsky stars as the mythic sorceress who will stop at nothing in her quest for vengeance. Joining Radvanovsky in the Met premiere production of Cherubini’s rarely performed masterpiece are tenor Matthew Polenzani as Medea’s Argonaut husband, Giasone; soprano Janai Brugger as her rival for his love, Glauce; bass Michele Pertusi as Glauce’s father, Creonte, the King of Corinth; and mezzo soprano Ekaterina Gubanova as Medea’s confidante, Neris.

Carlo Rizzi conducts.

Music: CherubiniLanguage: Italian, with English subtitles.

