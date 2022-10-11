Now that Covid restrictions are lifted, how is traffic to Canada?

Thousand Islands International Bridge
Thousand Islands International Bridge(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS LANDING, New York (WWNY) - Nearly two weeks’ worth of travelers have now been able to cross the Canadian border since pandemic restrictions have been lifted by Canada. No more proof of vaccination, or testing at the border. Along with it, travelers don’t have to use the ArriveCAN app.

“There was a whole list of reasons why people did not want to cross because of the app requirement,” said Corey Fram, director of tourism, 1000 Islands International Tourism Council.

Fram says information and immunization were two reasons for a decline in travelers. He learned people didn’t feel comfortable putting their personal information into the app.

Information and immunization aside, Fram said it was the app’s interface that created confusion for potential travelers.

Without the app, is traffic at the bridges and border increasing? It appears so.

At the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge in the first 10 days after Canada dropped the app, traffic was up 15 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Fram believes numbers should follow suit on the Thousand Islands Bridge.

“With the app going away, and the vaccine requirement going away to enter Canada, we expect that those numbers are going to pick back up and get a lot closer to 2019, and hopefully surpass 2019,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operators walked away uninjured after their sailboat got stuck in Chaumont Bay Saturday night.
Sailboat stuck in Chaumont Bay
Copenhagen Fire Department
Copenhagen officials question fire department’s bank statements
U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks to delegates and assembled party officials at the 2022 NYGOP...
NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people shot in front of his home
For more than nine months, debris from an apartment building fire in Rensselaer Falls has sat...
Ridding rubble in Rensselaer Falls
Charles Anson
Anson sentenced to 14 years in 2021 shooting death

Latest News

Damage caused by hitting a deer
Drivers vs deer: the crashes, the costs and the advice
Construction is underway on a truck stop in the town of Pamelia that local officials say will...
Love’s truck stop work underway; site to include McDonald’s, Godfather’s Pizza
State police are asking the public to help them identify a woman who allegedly used a stolen...
Do you know who this is?
Handcuffs, money
Police: man faked son’s death to get donations