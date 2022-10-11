Police: man faked son’s death to get donations

Handcuffs, money
Handcuffs, money(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - An Adams man is accused of faking his son’s death in order to get donations.

State police arrested 30-year-old Kaleb D. Stevens on October 9.

According to investigators, Stevens told people that his 4-year-old son was diagnosed with stage 3 Leukemia and that he passed away on August 4 at St. Jude’s Hospital.

Police said Stevens told co-workers that he needed money for his son’s funeral.

At least two people donated a total of $1,500 to help pay for expenses Stevens incurred for the death of his son, police said.

An investigation determined that Stevens’ son is alive and healthy.

Police said he made up the story to gain sympathy and monetary donations.

Stevens is charged with felony counts of first-degree scheme to defraud and fourth-degree grand larceny.

Stevens was issued tickets to appear in Jefferson County CAP Court on October 28.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operators walked away uninjured after their sailboat got stuck in Chaumont Bay Saturday night.
Sailboat stuck in Chaumont Bay
Copenhagen Fire Department
Copenhagen officials question fire department’s bank statements
U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks to delegates and assembled party officials at the 2022 NYGOP...
NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people shot in front of his home
For more than nine months, debris from an apartment building fire in Rensselaer Falls has sat...
Ridding rubble in Rensselaer Falls
Dog at St. Lawrence Valley SPCA
Animal shelter with high kill rate attracts local and state attention

Latest News

Soldier silhouette
Army to expand recruiting program as enlistment goal falls short
Fire scene at 950 Bagdad Road
Firefighters battle blaze at Potsdam home
WWNY
BOCES invites public to open houses
WWNY
WWNY BOCES invites public to open houses