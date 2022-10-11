Police: man faked son’s death to get donations

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - An Adams man is accused of faking his son’s death in order to get donations.

State police arrested 30-year-old Kaleb D. Stevens on October 9.

According to investigators, Stevens told people that his 4-year-old son was diagnosed with stage 3 Leukemia and that he passed away on August 4 at St. Jude’s Hospital.

Police said Stevens told co-workers that he needed money for his son’s funeral.

At least two people donated a total of $1,500 to help pay for expenses Stevens incurred for the death of his son, police said.

An investigation determined that Stevens’ son is alive and healthy.

Police said he made up the story to gain sympathy and monetary donations.

Stevens is charged with felony counts of first-degree scheme to defraud and fourth-degree grand larceny.

Stevens was issued tickets to appear in Jefferson County CAP Court on October 28.

