Sports highlights: Hammond downs Alexandria in nonleague soccer action

Hammond takes Alexandria in nonleague soccer action
By Mel Busler
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - There was light action locally for the Monday holiday.

Among the handful of games, the Alexandria girls’ soccer team hosted Hammond in a nonleague soccer battle.

Hammond scored just a few seconds into the game: Ava Howie found the lower corner for the goal. The Red Devils were on top 1-0.

Olivia Adsit was busy all day in goal for the Purple Ghosts.

It was Adsit again as she covered up the loose ball.

At the other end, Landree Kenyon with the save for Hammond.

Hammond goes on to beat Alexandria 3-1.

