Thomas J. “Tom” Brown, 55, of St. Regis Falls

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Thomas J. “Tom” Brown, 55, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 8, 2022.
Thomas J. “Tom” Brown, 55, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 8, 2022.(Source: Funeral Home)

ST REGIS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Thomas J. “Tom” Brown, 55, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 8, 2022.  His family will honor his life with a Celebration Gathering and Luncheon on Friday October 14th at 4:00pm at the St. Regis Falls Sportman’s Club for family and friends. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in St. Regis Falls.

Tom was born on May 17, 1967 in Malone, son of William Joseph “Jody” and Sharon “Sherry” (Parks) Brown. He retired from the NYS Department of Corrections at Upstate in Malone. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his side by side. His greatest pleasure in his life is the love he had for his family. He never failed to show the love he had for his son’s and grandchildren; they were his biggest and proudest accomplishments. Tommy was a member of the East Brook Club, where he shared many childhood memories with his father and grandfather and later with his own son’s.

Tom is survived by his mother, Sherry Brown of St. Regis Falls, three sons, Tom “TC” and Corisa Brown of St. Regis Falls, Steven and Kiersten Brown of Nicholville and Hunter Brown of St. Regis Falls, his grandchildren, LilyAnn, Cooper, Brantley, Remington and Braxton.His sister, Linda {Sissy} and Michael Gonia of St. Regis Falls, William “Bugger” and Jennifer Brown of Hogansburg, his nieces and nephews, Michael , Corey, Jodilyn and Tyson. He is also survived by many aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by his Father William {Jody} Brown, his Grandparents John and Ruby Parks and William {Bill} and Loretta Brown.

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St. Regis Falls Fire and Rescue Departments, the St. Regis Falls Sportman’s Club or the Foundation for Brain Aneurysm Awareness.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

State police are asking the public to help them identify a woman who allegedly used a stolen...
Do you know who this is?
Candles
Raymond I. St. Louis, 82, of Massena
Robert A. Crary, 96, formerly of Newton Falls peacefully passed away on October 11, 2022...
Robert A. Crary, 96, formerly of Newton Falls
On the evening of Monday, October 10, 2022 surrounded by his family; beloved husband, father,...
Francis A. Taraska, 86, of Massena

Obituaries

Mary (Barnhart) Wahientha David, 89 years of age, of Sweet Grass Lane, Kanatakon, died on...
Mary (Barnhart) Wahientha David, 89, of Akwesasne
James C. Jacobs, 91, Watertown and formerly of Clayton passed away Friday evening, October 7,...
James C. Jacobs, 91, of Watertown and formerly of Clayton
Handcuffs, money
Police: man faked son’s death to get donations
Soldier silhouette
Army to expand recruiting program as enlistment goal falls short
Fire scene at 950 Bagdad Road
Firefighters battle blaze at Potsdam home, garage
WWNY
BOCES invites public to open houses