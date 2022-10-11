Thomas J. “Tom” Brown, 55, of St. Regis Falls

Thomas J. “Tom” Brown, 55, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

ST REGIS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Thomas J. “Tom” Brown, 55, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 8, 2022. His family will honor his life with a Celebration Gathering and Luncheon on Friday October 14th at 4:00pm at the St. Regis Falls Sportman’s Club for family and friends. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in St. Regis Falls.

Tom was born on May 17, 1967 in Malone, son of William Joseph “Jody” and Sharon “Sherry” (Parks) Brown. He retired from the NYS Department of Corrections at Upstate in Malone. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his side by side. His greatest pleasure in his life is the love he had for his family. He never failed to show the love he had for his son’s and grandchildren; they were his biggest and proudest accomplishments. Tommy was a member of the East Brook Club, where he shared many childhood memories with his father and grandfather and later with his own son’s.

Tom is survived by his mother, Sherry Brown of St. Regis Falls, three sons, Tom “TC” and Corisa Brown of St. Regis Falls, Steven and Kiersten Brown of Nicholville and Hunter Brown of St. Regis Falls, his grandchildren, LilyAnn, Cooper, Brantley, Remington and Braxton.His sister, Linda {Sissy} and Michael Gonia of St. Regis Falls, William “Bugger” and Jennifer Brown of Hogansburg, his nieces and nephews, Michael , Corey, Jodilyn and Tyson. He is also survived by many aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by his Father William {Jody} Brown, his Grandparents John and Ruby Parks and William {Bill} and Loretta Brown.

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St. Regis Falls Fire and Rescue Departments, the St. Regis Falls Sportman’s Club or the Foundation for Brain Aneurysm Awareness.

