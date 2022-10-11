Tomorrow’s Health: Lung cancer screening, teen drinking & esports

Tomorrow's Health
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWNY) - A new study in “Annals of Internal Medicine” found some eligible patients were less likely to be screened for lung cancer, including men, former smokers, and younger people who met the criteria.

Data collected between 2015 and 2019 showed screened persons tended to be older, female, and more likely to currently smoke.

An accompanying letter recommends doctors take complete smoking histories from their patients and says messaging needs to reach people eligible for screenings from historically underserved populations.

Teen drinking

Teen drinking may indirectly influence long-term physical health and life satisfaction.

A study from Rutgers and Virginia Commonwealth University looked at more than 2,700 pairs of twins and found that adolescent alcohol misuse was associated with higher alcohol problems in young adulthood.

That, in turn, led to poorer physical and mental health outcomes.

Esports

Electronic gaming may not be a safe alternative to competitive sports for children with heart arrythmias.

A new report in “Heart Rhythm” found 22 cases where children lost consciousness while playing. Multiplayer war games were the most frequent trigger.

In some instances, children died after cardiac arrest.

