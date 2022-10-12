Alma B. Lytle, 93, of Massena

Alma B. Lytle, age 93, passed away peacefully at Massena Rehabilitations & Nursing Center on Wednesday October 5, 2022. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Alma B. Lytle, age 93, passed away peacefully at Massena Rehabilitations & Nursing Center on Wednesday October 5, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home of 64 Andrews Street, Massena. There are public calling hours or services at this time. A funeral service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Alma was born in Potsdam, NY on June 11, 1929 to the late Albert and Gladys (Kirkey) Lytle. Alma lost both her parents at a young age and was raised by her maternal grandparents Robert and Winnie Kirkey she attended Potsdam schools and graduated Valedictorian from Potsdam High School in 1947. Alma continued her education and quest for knowledge by attending Santa Monica City College in Southern California and was soon employed working for the United States Federal Government as an Administrative Secretary for the United States Navy.

After her retirement in 1983, Alma returned back to the North Country. She enjoyed an occasional glass of wine with friends and family. She particularly adored cats, yet had a love for all animals.

She is survived by her nephews; Ronald and wife Diane Sharlow, Jerry and wife Donna Sharlow of and a niece Joanne Shoen all of Massena, NY. Alma is also survived by several great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to her parents, Alma was predeceased by her brothers; Franklin and Charles Lytle and a sister Dorothy Sharlow.

Memorial contributions may be shared in Alma’s memory with the Massena Humane Society; 177 Massena South Racquette River Rd, Massena, NY 13662.

