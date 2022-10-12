Appeals court keeps NY’s concealed carry gun laws...for now

Gun
Gun(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A federal appeals court is temporarily keeping New York’s concealed carry gun laws intact.

It’s the latest development in the ongoing legal battle over the state’s new Concealed Carry Improvement Act.

Last week, a U.S. District Court judge ruled parts of the new laws are unconstitutional.

New York Attorney General Letitia James appealed that ruling Monday.

On Wednesday, an appellate judge issued a temporary stay until a three-judge panel decides on a full stay.

“I am pleased that the full Concealed Carry Improvement Act will stay in effect and continue to protect communities as the appeals process moves forward. My office will continue our efforts to protect the safety of everyday New Yorkers and defend our common-sense gun laws,” said James in a prepared statement.

Governor Kathy Hocul issued this statement: “The interim administrative stay of the district court’s temporary restraining order is an important and appropriate step and affirms that the Concealed Carry Improvement Act will remain in effect during the appeals process. My top priority will always be to keep New Yorkers safe, and we will continue working with the Office of the Attorney General to defend our gun safety laws.”

The parts of the laws at stake concern specific areas like Times Square where concealed carry is now prohibited as well as new license requirements, including the rules that applicants turn over social media information and be of “good moral character.”

