‘Boo at the Zoo’ this weekend & next

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s “Boo at the Zoo” for the next two weekends.

Zoo New York events coordinator Kristina Friel, executive director Larry Sorel, and “miniature black panther” Boo were on 7 News This Morning to talk about it.

Watch the video above for their interview.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, Sunday, October 16, Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23.

Vendors will be handing out candy throughout the zoo.

It costs the regular admission price to get in and another $5 for trick-or-treaters. Trick-or-treaters need to bring their own bags.

Find out more at zoonewyork.org. You can also call 315-782-6180.

