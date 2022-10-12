‘Boo at the Zoo’ this weekend & next

Boo at the Zoo
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s “Boo at the Zoo” for the next two weekends.

Zoo New York events coordinator Kristina Friel, executive director Larry Sorel, and “miniature black panther” Boo were on 7 News This Morning to talk about it.

Watch the video above for their interview.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, Sunday, October 16, Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23.

Vendors will be handing out candy throughout the zoo.

It costs the regular admission price to get in and another $5 for trick-or-treaters. Trick-or-treaters need to bring their own bags.

Find out more at zoonewyork.org. You can also call 315-782-6180.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is underway on a truck stop in the town of Pamelia that local officials say will...
Love’s truck stop work underway; site to include McDonald’s, Godfather’s Pizza
Handcuffs, money
Police: man faked son’s death to get donations
Fire scene at 950 Bagdad Road
Firefighters battle blaze at Potsdam home, garage
Charles Anson
Anson sentenced to 14 years in 2021 shooting death
Copenhagen Fire Department
Copenhagen officials question fire department’s bank statements

Latest News

Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Arcade Street in Watertown
Alexandria Central basketball teams will be on the road for the upcoming season while work is...
New gym on the way for Alexandria Central
Undefeated Norwood-Norfolk dominated a cross country meet Tuesday against Malone and OFA.
Highlights & scores: High school soccer & cross country
Wake Up Weather
Mild conditions & warm today