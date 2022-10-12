Braggin’ Rights: A brook trout & a bass

(WWNY) - This week we feature a pair of impressive fish caught in local waterways.

First up is Rick Greer and a 14-inch brook trout he pulled from the West Branch of the St. Regis River near Parishville. He caught it on September 14. Good catch, Rick!

Chris Roach proudly shows off a nearly six-pound bass he caught during the fifth annual “Two Birds with One Stone” bass tournament. He caught it September 25 at Black Lake.

