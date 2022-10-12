Braggin’ Rights: A brook trout & a bass

Braggin' Rights
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - This week we feature a pair of impressive fish caught in local waterways.

First up is Rick Greer and a 14-inch brook trout he pulled from the West Branch of the St. Regis River near Parishville. He caught it on September 14. Good catch, Rick!

Chris Roach proudly shows off a nearly six-pound bass he caught during the fifth annual “Two Birds with One Stone” bass tournament. He caught it September 25 at Black Lake.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is underway on a truck stop in the town of Pamelia that local officials say will...
Love’s truck stop work underway; site to include McDonald’s, Godfather’s Pizza
Handcuffs, money
Police: man faked son’s death to get donations
Fire scene at 950 Bagdad Road
Firefighters battle blaze at Potsdam home, garage
Charles Anson
Anson sentenced to 14 years in 2021 shooting death
Copenhagen Fire Department
Copenhagen officials question fire department’s bank statements

Latest News

Alexandria Central basketball teams will be on the road for the upcoming season while work is...
New gym on the way for Alexandria Central
Undefeated Norwood-Norfolk dominated a cross country meet Tuesday against Malone and OFA.
Highlights & scores: High school soccer & cross country
Highlights & scores: High school soccer & cross country
Braggin' Rights
Braggin' Rights