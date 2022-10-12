Canton-Potsdam Hospital changing main entrance starting Monday

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Starting Monday, the main entrance and the emergency department entrance to Canton-Potsdam Hospital will be temporarily relocating as a two-year, $71 million expansion project gets underway.

“This hospital and this transition that we are working through right now in flipping the hospital’s main entrance to the side of Cottage Street allows us to embark on a transformative project for our region with 60 private patient rooms starting sometime in the middle of 2024 as well as the expansion of our current emergency department to 28 bays,” said Brent Bishop, SLH vice president of business development.

For people needing to use the temporary main entrance, they will be able to park in the Cottage Street lot.

“During the main project, all services for Canton-Potsdam Hospital will be uninterrupted. Access to our LeRoy outpatient center and our cancer center, patient access and visitor access will be unaffected,” said Bishop.

During the first few days of these changes, hospital staff members will be wearing bright yellow vests around the campus and in the parking lots, helping to direct patients and visitors on where they need to go.

