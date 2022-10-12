Carthage Area Hospital looks to fill 50 positions

Carthage Area Hospital held a job fair Wednesday as it tries to fill 50 positions.
Carthage Area Hospital held a job fair Wednesday as it tries to fill 50 positions.(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Area Hospital held a job fair Wednesday as it tries to fill 50 positions.

CAH was at The WorkPlace in Watertown to hold interviews.

Officials say the one-on-ones gave candidates a chance to have a more personal experience.

So, what jobs need to be filled?

“RNs, LPNs, medical imaging techs is a big one right now, medical technologists in the lab, mostly every position,” said Angela Rounds, Carthage Area Hospital human resources.

Dietary and housekeeping positions are also open.

