Congressional candidates visit parts of north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A congresswoman who wants to now represent Watertown and most of Jefferson County took time Wednesday to learn about the St. Lawrence River.

The visit by Republican Claudia Tenney was organized by the environmental group Save The River.

It gave Tenney a tour of the St. Lawrence, letting her know about ongoing conservation efforts.

The congresswoman, who represents Utica and parts of the southern part of the state, is now campaigning for the newly-created 24th Congressional District, which includes Watertown, most of Jefferson County and parts of western New York.

“This district is going to be challenging because it’s going to be about management and going as many places as I can. I’m a grassroots person and I’d like to meet the people. I like to find out how I can serve them the best and advocate for them to find out what the issue is,” said Tenney.

She faces Democrat Steve Holden in the race for the 24th Congressional District in November.

Meanwhile, another congressional candidate held a town hall meeting in the village of Lowville Wednesday.

Democrat Matt Castelli, who’s running for the 21st Congressional District, held an hour-long session with about 30 Democrats and Republicans.

He took questions about gun laws, abortion and inflation. Castelli says we need more moderates back in office and he describes himself as one.

“The system we have right now is forcing people to the extremes. At one time, folks considered Elise Stefanik a moderate. But unfortunately what we’ve seen is her go further and further to the far right. We’ve seen that with Democrats too and I’m willing to call out as many people on the far right as I am on the far left,” he said.

Castelli is running against incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik.

