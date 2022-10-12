Daniel G. Armstrong Sr., 80, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Daniel G. Armstrong Sr. , 80, Reasoner Rd, Watertown died, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Hospital.

The funeral service for Mr. Armstrong will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday October 15th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 11:00 am- 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Brookside Cemetery.

Mr. Armstrong was born in Watertown on October 13, 1942, a son to the late Wayne and Josephine Bell Armstrong, Sr. He went to local schools. He was a member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 73 for over 45 years.

He married Sharon A. LaFex, Aug. 6, 1960 at Sacred Heart Church, Watertown.

He spent all his time after retirement being a grandfather. He was known as Poppy to all the great- grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Dan Jr. (Robin) and daughters Gigi (Lloyd) and Ginger, his grandchildren Amy, Chantell, Daniel III, LeeAnne, Dustine, Casey and Ryanne, his great-grandchildren, Charles, Henri, Ezekiel, Nehemiah, Justice, Kjimeara and Ezrah. He is also survived by sisters, Joan, Chaumont; and Mary, Rochester, NY.

He is predeceased by his son, Chance, who died in 1991 at age 23; brothers William, and Wayne and sister Brenda. Also a great- granddaughter Tallace,

His wishes are in lieu of flowers; contributions be made to the food pantry of your choice for those in need in your community. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

