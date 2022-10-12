Highlights & scores: High school soccer & cross country

(WWNY) - Soccer and cross country were among the sports contested Tuesday.

The Watertown Cyclones and South Jefferson Spartans met on the pitch.

Cyclones put pressure on early. Evan Widrick had the save for South Jefferson.

It was Widrick again coming up with the stop for the Spartans.

At the other end, Devin Connell moves out to stop a Spartan rush.

South Jefferson scored the lone first half goal: Regan Lawlee with the corner kick to Jack Buckingham who heads it in. The Spartans go on top 1-0.

But Watertown scored two second half goals. Watertown went on to beat South Jefferson 2-1.

OFA and Malone were at Norwood-Norfolk for Northern Athletic Conference cross country

Norwood-Norfolk girls swept the five top positions to sweep Malone 15-46, while both teams defeated incomplete Ogdensburg. The Flyers improved to 7-0 on the season.

Norwood-Norfolk was led by Sharon Colbert who crossed the finish line at 24:01, followed by Maddie Carista,

Allie Snell, Brielle Gates, and Rachel Hewey were all running together within one second of each other, crossing the line as a team. Malone’s top runner was Tye Lawrence in sixth place, just 20 seconds behind the frontrunners. OFA’s top runner was Emma Murray.

On the boys’ side, a pair of Norwood-Norfolk brothers captured the first four individual places to anchor a 17-38 win for the undefeated Flyers over previously unbeaten Malone. The Flyers and Huskies both won 15-50 over incomplete Ogdensburg.

Flyers’ junior Dominic Fiacco placed first with a time of 18:28, closely followed by his brother, Anthony Fiacco. They were followed by another brother combination – Lance Bradley in third and Logan Bradley fourth. Malone’s best, Dylan Keating, finished fifth at 20:13. OFA was led by Brody Brenno. Norwood-Norfolk improved to 7-0, with Malone 6-1.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Watertown 2, South Jefferson 1

Lowville 5, Beaver River 1

Indian River 1, Potsdam 0

Canton 6, Malone 1

OFA 7, Gouverneur 0

Heuvelton 2, Harrisville 1

Parishville-Hopkinton 7, Brushton-Moira 0

Salmon River 2, Massena 0

Edwards-Knox 6, Norwood-Norfolk 2

St. Regis Falls, St. Lawrence Central -- postponed

Girls’ high school soccer

Indian River 3, General Brown 2

Fulton 3, Watertown 2

South Lewis 3, Thousand Islands 0

Immaculate Heart 6, Carthage 0

Copenhagen 4, Belleville Henderson 0

Beaver River 2, South Jefferson 0

Sackets Harbor 6, LaFargeville 2

Chateaugay 3, Salmon River 0

Lisbon 4, Heuvelton 0

Edwards-Knox 2, Madrid-Waddington 0

Colton-Pierrepont 7, Brushton-Moira 0

Girls’ high school swimming

St. Lawrence Central 64, Malone 30

South Lewis 88, Rome Free Academy 86

High school volleyball

Malone 3, Gouverneur 0

Brushton-Moira 3, Potsdam 1

Canton 3, Massena 2

Chateaugay 3, OFA 0

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.