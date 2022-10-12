Highlights & scores: High school soccer & cross country

Highlights & scores: High school soccer & cross country
By Mel Busler
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - Soccer and cross country were among the sports contested Tuesday.

The Watertown Cyclones and South Jefferson Spartans met on the pitch.

Cyclones put pressure on early. Evan Widrick had the save for South Jefferson.

It was Widrick again coming up with the stop for the Spartans.

At the other end, Devin Connell moves out to stop a Spartan rush.

South Jefferson scored the lone first half goal: Regan Lawlee with the corner kick to Jack Buckingham who heads it in. The Spartans go on top 1-0.

But Watertown scored two second half goals. Watertown went on to beat South Jefferson 2-1.

OFA and Malone were at Norwood-Norfolk for Northern Athletic Conference cross country

Norwood-Norfolk girls swept the five top positions to sweep Malone 15-46, while both teams defeated incomplete Ogdensburg. The Flyers improved to 7-0 on the season.

Norwood-Norfolk was led by Sharon Colbert who crossed the finish line at 24:01, followed by Maddie Carista,

Allie Snell, Brielle Gates, and Rachel Hewey were all running together within one second of each other, crossing the line as a team. Malone’s top runner was Tye Lawrence in sixth place, just 20 seconds behind the frontrunners. OFA’s top runner was Emma Murray.

On the boys’ side, a pair of Norwood-Norfolk brothers captured the first four individual places to anchor a 17-38 win for the undefeated Flyers over previously unbeaten Malone. The Flyers and Huskies both won 15-50 over incomplete Ogdensburg.

Flyers’ junior Dominic Fiacco placed first with a time of 18:28, closely followed by his brother, Anthony Fiacco. They were followed by another brother combination – Lance Bradley in third and Logan Bradley fourth. Malone’s best, Dylan Keating, finished fifth at 20:13. OFA was led by Brody Brenno. Norwood-Norfolk improved to 7-0, with Malone 6-1.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Watertown 2, South Jefferson 1

Lowville 5, Beaver River 1

Indian River 1, Potsdam 0

Canton 6, Malone 1

OFA 7, Gouverneur 0

Heuvelton 2, Harrisville 1

Parishville-Hopkinton 7, Brushton-Moira 0

Salmon River 2, Massena 0

Edwards-Knox 6, Norwood-Norfolk 2

St. Regis Falls, St. Lawrence Central -- postponed

Girls’ high school soccer

Indian River 3, General Brown 2

Fulton 3, Watertown 2

South Lewis 3, Thousand Islands 0

Immaculate Heart 6, Carthage 0

Copenhagen 4, Belleville Henderson 0

Beaver River 2, South Jefferson 0

Sackets Harbor 6, LaFargeville 2

Chateaugay 3, Salmon River 0

Lisbon 4, Heuvelton 0

Edwards-Knox 2, Madrid-Waddington 0

Colton-Pierrepont 7, Brushton-Moira 0

Girls’ high school swimming

St. Lawrence Central 64, Malone 30

South Lewis 88, Rome Free Academy 86

High school volleyball

Malone 3, Gouverneur 0

Brushton-Moira 3, Potsdam 1

Canton 3, Massena 2

Chateaugay 3, OFA 0

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs, money
Police: man faked son’s death to get donations
Construction is underway on a truck stop in the town of Pamelia that local officials say will...
Love’s truck stop work underway; site to include McDonald’s, Godfather’s Pizza
Fire scene at 950 Bagdad Road
Firefighters battle blaze at Potsdam home, garage
Charles Anson
Anson sentenced to 14 years in 2021 shooting death
Copenhagen Fire Department
Copenhagen officials question fire department’s bank statements

Latest News

Alexandria Central basketball teams will be on the road for the upcoming season while work is...
New gym on the way for Alexandria Central
Highlights & scores: High school soccer & cross country
New gym on the way for Alexandria Central
Hammond's Ava Howie fends off Alexandria defenders to score in a nonleague contest Monday.
Sports highlights: Hammond downs Alexandria in nonleague soccer action