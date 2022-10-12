John Rositano, 89, of Watertown

John Rositano, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Watertown October 11, 2022. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John Rositano, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Watertown October 11, 2022.

John was born in Sinopoli, Italy May 20, 1933, son of Rocco and Angela Salarno Rositano and he attended schools in Italy. He came to the United States and Gouverneur in November 1950 where he lived and worked with his brother and sister in-law at their restaurant, The Casablanca.

On September 8, 1962 he married Sylvia G. Crescenzi at St. Anthony’s Church with Fr. Burnett officiating. The couple moved to Watertown in 1963.

He was a core maker in the foundry at NY Air Brake until it was closed. He then worked in maintenance for the Watertown City School District. John was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church and enjoyed working the Mount Carmel Feast. He was a former member of Elks Lodge 496. He enjoyed being outside & working in the garden. Visiting & sharing meals with family & friends brought him the most joy.

Along with his wife, Sylvia, John is survived by his daughter Maria A. Pettit; two grandsons, John and Ian Pettit; several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends who were like family. He was predeceased by his brother and his wife, Joseph and Rosie Rositano.

The funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 17, at 9:30 AM at St. Anthony’s Church followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to John’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in his name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St. or St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal St., both in Watertown, NY 13601.

