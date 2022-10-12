Lewis County man charged with possessing & selling meth

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Lowville man is accused of possessing and selling meth.

Members of the Lewis County Drug Task Force say 31-year-old Joshua Young was arrested Friday on a warrant in connection with a methamphetamine investigation.

Young was charged with three counts each of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in Lewis County Court and sent to county jail on $500 bail.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.