Lewis County man charged with possessing & selling meth

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Lowville man is accused of possessing and selling meth.

Members of the Lewis County Drug Task Force say 31-year-old Joshua Young was arrested Friday on a warrant in connection with a methamphetamine investigation.

Young was charged with three counts each of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in Lewis County Court and sent to county jail on $500 bail.

