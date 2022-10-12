Listening to America: Housing Crisis

house for sale
house for sale(AP)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Peter Zampa is traveling the country, asking people what matters to them as they cast their ballot in the upcoming elections. This week, he speaks with a couple outside Atlanta. They’ve been looking to buy a house for about a year, but sky-high prices and interest rates have them rethinking their timing, location, and square footage requirements.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is underway on a truck stop in the town of Pamelia that local officials say will...
Love’s truck stop work underway; site to include McDonald’s, Godfather’s Pizza
Handcuffs, money
Police: man faked son’s death to get donations
Fire scene at 950 Bagdad Road
Firefighters battle blaze at Potsdam home, garage
Charles Anson
Anson sentenced to 14 years in 2021 shooting death
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
2 accused of having 8 pounds of pot

Latest News

Police lights
St. Lawrence County man charged in connection with stolen vehicle
Morning Checkup: Eye Health
Morning Checkup: Eye Health
Boo at the Zoo
‘Boo at the Zoo’ this weekend & next
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Arcade Street in Watertown
Alexandria Central basketball teams will be on the road for the upcoming season while work is...
New gym on the way for Alexandria Central