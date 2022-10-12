Mild conditions & warm today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This will be the warmest day of the week.

Instead of the 20s and 30s we had yesterday morning, we woke up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Some places could reach the low 70s.

We could see a few sprinkles starting this evening that turn into a soaker overnight. Lows will be around 60.

We’ll have rain for much of the day Thursday. It will be windy with heavy downpours at times and thunderstorms are likely.

Highs will be in the mid-60s.

A slow-moving cold front will bring temperatures down for Friday. Any lingering rain should end by 9 a.m. and the rest of the day will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain both Monday and Tuesday. It will be in the mid-50s Monday and in November-like upper 40s on Tuesday.

