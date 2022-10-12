Morning Checkup: Eye Health

Morning Checkup: Eye Health
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The inside of the eye reflects the rest of your body.

That’s according to Dr. Young Seol, an ophthalmologist with Costello Eye Physicians and Surgeons on Public Square in Watertown.

Watch the video as he talks about eye health during Samaritan Medical Center’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

He says ailments such as diabetes, strokes, and other conditions can be detected by examining a patient’s eyes.

He says periodic eye exams are also important for detecting glaucoma and macular degeneration, leading causes of blindness in the U.S. and diseases that don’t show symptoms at early stages.

You can call Costello Eye Physicians and Surgeons at 315-681-6379.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is underway on a truck stop in the town of Pamelia that local officials say will...
Love’s truck stop work underway; site to include McDonald’s, Godfather’s Pizza
Handcuffs, money
Police: man faked son’s death to get donations
Fire scene at 950 Bagdad Road
Firefighters battle blaze at Potsdam home, garage
Charles Anson
Anson sentenced to 14 years in 2021 shooting death
Copenhagen Fire Department
Copenhagen officials question fire department’s bank statements

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Eye Health
Morning Checkup: Eye Health
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: Lung cancer screening, teen drinking & esports
Tomorrow's Health
Fitness with Jamie: Simple core exercises
Fitness with Jamie: Simple core exercises