Morning Checkup: Eye Health

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The inside of the eye reflects the rest of your body.

That’s according to Dr. Young Seol, an ophthalmologist with Costello Eye Physicians and Surgeons on Public Square in Watertown.

Watch the video as he talks about eye health during Samaritan Medical Center’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

He says ailments such as diabetes, strokes, and other conditions can be detected by examining a patient’s eyes.

He says periodic eye exams are also important for detecting glaucoma and macular degeneration, leading causes of blindness in the U.S. and diseases that don’t show symptoms at early stages.

You can call Costello Eye Physicians and Surgeons at 315-681-6379.

