New gym on the way for Alexandria Central

By Mel Busler
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The old Alexandria Central gymnasium was cozy to say the least. Times change and so do athletic facilities.

Alexandria will showcase a brand new one next school year.

It promises to be a new era for Purple Ghost sports. It centers on a brand-new state-of-the-art facility.

Construction began during the summer months.

The new gymnasium is a big part of what’s been an upgrade of athletic facilities at the school.

Work has also been done to the athletic fields, especially for the comfort of fans attending outdoor events.

With no gym right now, the basketball teams will be on the road this coming season, but the new gymnasium will be worth it.

