WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will keep the region cloudy tonight, with rain likely tomorrow. Expect overnight lows in the upper 50′s.

Thursday will be windy with rain. Early highs will be in the lower 60′s with temperatures falling during the afternoon.

Expect partly sunny conditions on Friday with highs in the 50′s.

