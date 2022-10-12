On the same page: Watertown lawmakers strategize ways for Mix to stay

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown city council members say they want city manager Ken Mix to stay on the job.

It comes a week after Mix said he would not renew his contract.

Mayor Jeff Smith had blamed council member Cliff Olney for Mix’s decision, saying Olney micromanaged the city manager and kept him from effectively doing his job.

Since Mix made his decision there have been conversations behind the scenes.

Council members addressed Mix’s concerns in an executive session on Tuesday. Mix did not attend the meeting.

They say they’ve come up with strategies to make his job easier.

Olney says one would be changing the way things are presented to the city manager.

“I’ll do my part to see that we have consensus before something is presented to the manager,” Olney said.

“Council discussed those concerns and those issues,” Smith said, “and there’s an agreement with the council we’re going to try and remedy those.”

“I think going forward right away that we have some changes that can be made,” council member Lisa Ruggiero said.

With council members on the same page, it’s now up to Mix to decide if he will stay on as city manager.

His contract is up December 31.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.