St. Lawrence County man charged in connection with stolen vehicle

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of possessing a stolen vehicle.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 36-year-old Aaron Levean was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony.

The arrest stems from a report of a vehicle stolen from Ray Burns and Sons Trucking.

Levean was arraigned in Hermon town court and released.

