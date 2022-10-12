St. Lawrence County man charged in connection with stolen vehicle
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of possessing a stolen vehicle.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 36-year-old Aaron Levean was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony.
The arrest stems from a report of a vehicle stolen from Ray Burns and Sons Trucking.
Levean was arraigned in Hermon town court and released.
