Terry W. Countryman, 69, of Natural Bridge

Terry W. Countryman, 69, died peacefully on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica, New York. (Funeral Home)

NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Terry W. Countryman, 69, died peacefully on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica, New York. Born on October 16, 1952, in West Carthage, NY to the late Richard E. & Leona M. Spencer Countryman.

He graduated from Carthage Central School in 1970, worked for a local cemetery memorial manufacturer for 27 years, then was a local collection agency manager and was an area Prudential Insurance Representative before joining his wife, Janell at her insurance agency. Dunn & Countryman Agency in 2003, then retiring in 2014. Terry & Janell D. Lozo were married on July 21, 1977, in Natural Bridge.

Terry was a member and past President of the Board of Directors of the Natural Bridge Methodist Church, and a Defensive Driving Instructor. He also was chairman of the Natural Bridge Fire Commissioners and President of the Hillside Cemetery Association for many years.

He is survived by his wife Janell, son Peter J. and his companion Kim, his daughter Jessica L. and her companion Henry, a sister Linda Lee Arnold, Watertown, a son from a previous marriage, TJ (Terry W. Countryman Jr.) Carthage; his beloved grandchildren, and his lifelong friend, Robert “Bob” Moore, Watertown.

He is predeceased by both his parents, and a brother Richard.

Terry was an avid reader; he enjoyed the outdoors and spending time at camp. Terry’s favorite song was a Simple Man by Leonard Skynard. Remember “Don’t be sad, tell some jokes, I’ll be seeing ya later!”

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 am at the United Methodist Church in Natural Bridge, New York. Terry was an organ donor so the interment at Natural Bridge will be held at the convenience of the family.

As per his wishes, memorial donations should be directed to the Natural Bridge Fire Department located at 27570 High St, Natural Bridge, NY 13665, or the Hillside Cemetery Association.

Arrangements are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences in his memory can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.