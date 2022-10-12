Tour the ‘lost villages’ of Fort Drum

Lost Villages Tour in 2019
Lost Villages Tour in 2019(Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum officials invite the public to take part in the Lost Villages History Tour on Monday, November 14.

The Lost Villages History Tour will offer participants a guided tour of the former villages of Lewisburg, Woods Mills, Sterlingville and LeRaysville, as well as their associated cemeteries.

This will be the first time that many of these sites have been accessible to the general public since 2019.

During the rapid expansion of the then-Pine Camp in the early 1940s, the villages were purchased by the U.S. Army, and their residents were relocated to surrounding areas.

The tour will be a full-day event, and attendees should be prepared to provide their own lunch. Buses will depart from the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Museum at 8 a.m. and return by 4 p.m. to the museum parking lot.

Seating is limited, and pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, email drumhistorytour@gmail.com or call (315) 772-9043 no later than October 28.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is underway on a truck stop in the town of Pamelia that local officials say will...
Love’s truck stop work underway; site to include McDonald’s, Godfather’s Pizza
Handcuffs, money
Police: man faked son’s death to get donations
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
2 accused of having 8 pounds of pot
Fire scene at 950 Bagdad Road
Firefighters battle blaze at Potsdam home, garage
Police lights
St. Lawrence County man charged in connection with stolen vehicle

Latest News

Claudia Tenney (on the left)
Congressional candidates visit parts of north country
If you’ve been around Watertown, you’ve likely seen the crane hovering above Clinton Street.
Watertown construction projects take shape on Clinton Street
Carthage Area Hospital held a job fair Wednesday as it tries to fill 50 positions.
Carthage Area Hospital looks to fill 50 positions
Hydro plant in Potsdam
Hydro plants push for same financial incentives as solar and wind farms