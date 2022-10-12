Tour the ‘lost villages’ of Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum officials invite the public to take part in the Lost Villages History Tour on Monday, November 14.

The Lost Villages History Tour will offer participants a guided tour of the former villages of Lewisburg, Woods Mills, Sterlingville and LeRaysville, as well as their associated cemeteries.

This will be the first time that many of these sites have been accessible to the general public since 2019.

During the rapid expansion of the then-Pine Camp in the early 1940s, the villages were purchased by the U.S. Army, and their residents were relocated to surrounding areas.

The tour will be a full-day event, and attendees should be prepared to provide their own lunch. Buses will depart from the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Museum at 8 a.m. and return by 4 p.m. to the museum parking lot.

Seating is limited, and pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, email drumhistorytour@gmail.com or call (315) 772-9043 no later than October 28.

