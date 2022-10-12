Traffic advisory: Arcade Street in Watertown

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The section of Watertown’s Arcade Street that connects Arsenal and Court streets will be closed to traffic Wednesday.

It’s because of continuing work on Watertown’s downtown streetscape project.

Arsenal Street traffic can’t use the Arcade to get to Court Street. Drivers will have to go around Public Square.

Court Street and the section of Arcade between Stone and Arsenal streets will remain open.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs, money
Police: man faked son’s death to get donations
Construction is underway on a truck stop in the town of Pamelia that local officials say will...
Love’s truck stop work underway; site to include McDonald’s, Godfather’s Pizza
Fire scene at 950 Bagdad Road
Firefighters battle blaze at Potsdam home, garage
Charles Anson
Anson sentenced to 14 years in 2021 shooting death
Copenhagen Fire Department
Copenhagen officials question fire department’s bank statements

Latest News

Alexandria Central basketball teams will be on the road for the upcoming season while work is...
New gym on the way for Alexandria Central
Undefeated Norwood-Norfolk dominated a cross country meet Tuesday against Malone and OFA.
Highlights & scores: High school soccer & cross country
Wake Up Weather
Mild conditions & warm today
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
2 accused of having 8 pounds of pot