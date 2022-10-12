Traffic advisory: Arcade Street in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The section of Watertown’s Arcade Street that connects Arsenal and Court streets will be closed to traffic Wednesday.

It’s because of continuing work on Watertown’s downtown streetscape project.

Arsenal Street traffic can’t use the Arcade to get to Court Street. Drivers will have to go around Public Square.

Court Street and the section of Arcade between Stone and Arsenal streets will remain open.

