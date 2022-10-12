Watertown construction projects take shape on Clinton Street

By Chad Charette
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve been around Watertown, you’ve likely seen the crane hovering above Clinton Street. Over the past few months, workers have been toiling away on a planned addition to Watertown Savings Bank.

Now they’re laying down steel and the structure is starting to take shape. Scott Pooler, the bank’s executive vice president, says the expansion should give the bank more space.

“Certainly we can accommodate everything here in our existing facility but it’s just a way for us to expand in a planned way that kind of made sense when we began looking at how to expand our facility,” he said.

The expansion will consist of two structures - a lending center, and a smaller storage facility situated to the side of it.

According to Pooler, this expansion shows the bank’s dedication to the community.

“Very excited about getting into the new space. I think it will be great,” he said.

The project is headed up by Lundy Construction. Mike Lundy says the expansion is now moving along smoothly after a summer of supply-chain issues and design changes.

“We really plan on having all of the steel up here in a couple weeks. Our goal is to have the two buildings enclosed by the end of the year anticipating occupancy by late spring,” he said.

By next fall, Lundy also plans to start and finish renovations at the adjacent medical arts building. A formal announcement should be coming in the next few weeks but he did hint at what we can expect.

“Our intention is to keep it both in the professional office building side of things. That’s really what lends itself here with the bank adjacent to it and the hotel is really a professional setting. I don’t want to go into retail,” he said.

Lundy says these renovations ultimately aim to create what he calls a “campus feel” along Clinton street. If everything goes as planned, visitors will get a taste of it in fall of 2023.

