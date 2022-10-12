Watertown man accused of sexually assaulting child

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times.

State police arrested 37-year-old Jeremy F. Snyder on the following felony charges:

6 counts of first-degree criminal sex act

2 counts of first-degree sex abuse

Snyder is accused of having forcible sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13 on multiple occasions.

He was arraigned in Lewis County CAP Court and ordered held without bail in the Lewis County Jail.

State police were assisted in the investigation by New York State Parole and Jefferson County Child Protective Services.

