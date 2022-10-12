Watertown’s city manager says he’ll decide on his future this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In a day or two, we could know if Watertown City Manager Ken Mix will stay on the job.

Council members met Tuesday night to talk about the surprise decision that came last week from the city manager - saying he wasn’t interested in staying on after his contract runs out at the end of the year.

Mayor Jeff Smith said Mix felt he was being micro-managed by certain members of council.

After Tuesday night’s meeting, city lawmakers want Mix to stay on and say the working environment will improve.

Mix tells 7 News he will think about it and have an answer in a couple of days.

