fivebyfive - Community Performance Series

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

38th annual Visiting Artist series

fivebyfive with guest composer/harpist Amy Nam

Sunday, October 23 at 3:00 pm | Snell Music Theatre at SUNY Potsdam Join us for a stained glass art demonstration in the lobby at 1:30 pm

The premiere of Amy Nam’s “of breath and fire”, supported by a Chamber Music America Commissioning Grant*, as part of an all-glass inspired program featuring music by Missy Mazzoli, Brittany Green, Anthony R. Green, Edie Hill, Patrick Burke, Philip Glass, Kari Telstad Sundet.

Celebrate the art of glassmaking with us. Join fivebyfive at the end of the concert for a safe audience participation activity, breaking sugar water glass together!

*This commission has been made possible by the Chamber Music America Classical Commissioning Program, with generous funding provided by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and the Chamber Music America Endowment Fund.

fivebyfive (flute, clarinet, electric guitar, bass and piano) performs music of today’s leading and emerging composers from around the world, advocates for creators who are underrepresented in the field, and collaborates with artists across the disciplines.

Through its workshops and educational concerts, fivebyfive aims to spark young people’s unlimited creative potential and inspire a deeper understanding of today’s chamber music. With a commitment to accessibility, fivebyfive performs in a variety of settings, offering affordable or free programming and sensory-friendly events.

fivebyfive’s events often involve community-building experiences in real-time during performances. Examples include: “Music/Glass” at the 2019 Rochester Fringe Festival, where audiences were free to move throughout the space during the performance and participate in creating a fused glass art work while hearing the music performed live and Meet the Composer events where audiences were a part of the conversations bringing new works to life. Education programs have included collaborations with students of the RocMusic Collaborative, Strings for Success, and 12 Corners Middle School, among others.

The winner of the 2018 Eastman/ArtistShare New Artist Program and a New Music USA grant recipient for its commissioning project for new works inspired by stained-glass artist Judith Schaechter, fivebyfive was awarded a second New Music USA project grant for a collaboration with the George Eastman Museum, commissioning new works inspired by photographer James Welling’s “Choreograph” collection.

In 2020, fivebyfive was selected as one of 16 recipients for a Chamber Music America Commissioning Grant with composer/harpist Amy Nam. In 2021, the group was chosen as a New Music USA Organizational Development Fund Recipient which recognizes outstanding organizations that work regularly with—and support the development of— music creators and artists, offering a crucial resource in their community. Most recently, fivebyfive was awarded funding from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) including a three-year organization award and an award for artist support for a new work the ensemble will premiere in 2024 by composer Jessica Meyer.

fivebyfive has appeared on WXXI Classical 91.5′s programs “Backstage Pass” and “Live from Hochstein,” featured on Performance Rochester and Performance Upstate, and has also appeared nationally on American Public Media’s Performance Today with host Fred Child.

fivebyfive became a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization in 2017. Follow fivebyfive on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.