Help wanted: Basketball referees

Basketball referees needed
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Local boys’ and girls’ basketball officials’ associations want you.

The Jeff-Lewis Basketball Officiating Board is holding training classes at the Glen Park fire hall on Sundays from now until the first Sunday in November.

Jerry Levine is one of the instructors.

There is a pre-screening before becoming an official.

If you love basketball, it’s a good way to stay involved with the sport.

For more information, contact Levine at 315-523-5045 or email him at jerrylevine10@gmail.com.

You can also contact Mike Pavlot at 315-778-2690 or mike@fordenglish.com.

