Highlights & scores: High school soccer & girls’ tennis

(WWNY) - High school soccer and girls’ tennis made news Wednesday.

Watertown hosted Carthage in boys’ soccer.

Deveraux Watson came up with a save for the Comets.

It was Watson again, being tested by the Cyclones’ offense.

Watertown broke through when Seth Charlton scored off an assist from Marcus Cole. Cyclones go on top 1-0.

Jack Rathbun scored three second-half goals and Devin Connell recorded the shutout.

Final score: Watertown 4, Carthage 0.

Ogdensburg at Norwood-Norfolk for girls’ Northern Athletic Conference soccer.

The Blue Devils had most of the pressure in the first half. Madison Miller scored in the 12th minute to put OFA ahead 1-0.

Olivia Merrill on the goal kick was intercepted by Kelsey Barkley who lofted the shot into the upper right corner, tying the game 1-1.

Into sudden-victory overtime – 2:30 in – Sadie Daniels went up the sideline, crossed the ball, Barkley redirected and Isabel Boyd tipped the ball at the opposite post for the game winner.

Norwood-Norfolk captured a 2-1 overtime win over OFA.

Immaculate Heart's Samantha Booth has made it to the Division 4 tennis finals. (WWNY)

Immaculate Heart tennis player Samantha Booth has made it to the finals in Division 4.

She defeated Caroline Mezzalingua of Manlius Pebble Hill and Kiersten Tynathishon of Westmoreland.

She moves on to face an opponent from Manlius Pebble Hill either Thursday or Friday depending on the weather.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Watertown 4, Carthage 0

Belleville Henderson 3, Copenhagen 2

Lyme 4, LaFargeville 1

Thousand Islands 1, South Lewis 0

Chateaugay 2, St. Lawrence Central 1

Colton-Pierrepont 2, Madrid-Waddington 1

Peru 3, Parishville-Hopkinton 1

Potsdam 4, OFA 3

Girls’ high school soccer

Immaculate Heart 5, South Jefferson 0

Norwood-Norfolk 2, OFA 1

Harrisville 2, Heuvelton 1

Hammond 3, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Malone 1, Gouverneur 0

Massena 1, Canton 1

Potsdam, Salmon River -- postponed

Men’s college soccer

SUNY Potsdam 5, Morrisville 0

SUNY Poly 4, SUNY Canton 1

Women’s college soccer

SUNY Canton 1, SUNY Poly 1

Girls’ high school swimming

Malone 84, Gouverneur 49

High school volleyball

Gouverneur 3, Tupper Lake 2

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.