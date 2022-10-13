JCC to host state criminal justice conference

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Criminal Justice Educators Association of New York State will hold its annual conference in the north country.

That’s thanks to Paul Alteri, a criminal justice assistant professor at Jefferson Community College. He said it took a lot of effort.

Last year’s conference was in New York City.

This year’s conference is October 19-21 at the Harbor Hotel in Clayton.

You can contact Alteri for more information at 315-786-2442 or palteri@sunyjefferson.edu. You can also visit cjeanys.org.

