Lowville school officials make pitch for $15M improvement project

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville Academy’s school board presented the plans for a multi-million-dollar capital improvement project Wednesday night.

It gave the public an opportunity to ask questions about the nearly $15 million proposal.

The project includes a new track, additional parking for athletic fields, a new gymnasium floor, and infrastructure work that officials say is much needed throughout the campus.

“Our students will have better access to better athletics, to better facilities, to better air quality because of the HVAC work,” superintendent Rebecca Dunckel King said. “We’re doing a lot of drainage work so that our plumbing will be better. Just all in all it will be a safer, more secure environment for everyone.”

The proposed project would be funded by state money, meaning there’s no direct cost to taxpayers.

Another open forum will be held Thursday night.

The vote on the project is on October 25.

