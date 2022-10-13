Lung association urges whooping cough vaccinations

Whooping Cough
Whooping Cough(MGN, WebMD)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American Lung Association says more people need to be vaccinated against whooping cough, also known as pertussis.

It says only 30 percent of adults are vaccinated against the respiratory illness.

The organization’s chief medical officer says we are seeing a resurgence of the infection, possibly because of a change in the bacteria itself or the fact that many adults don’t have immune protection because they are not keeping their vaccination up to date.

Dr. Albert Rizzo says it’s important to get the vaccine every 10 years.

“It’s a very contagious infection so unknowingly you may be passing this to children who aren’t immunized. You might pass it over to elderly individuals or those with lung disease who have not been vaccinated up to date. So, it’s more transmittable than influenza and COVID so you’re not only helping yourself by staying vaccinated but you’re really protecting other loved ones and family members who may get this infection from you,” he said.

Dr. Rizzo says whooping cough is especially a concern for people with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

He says the illness could lead to hospitalization and sometimes even death.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is underway on a truck stop in the town of Pamelia that local officials say will...
Love’s truck stop work underway; site to include McDonald’s, Godfather’s Pizza
Police lights
St. Lawrence County man charged in connection with stolen vehicle
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
2 accused of having 8 pounds of pot
Handcuffs, money
Police: man faked son’s death to get donations
This is the resting place of the woman whose ghost, some say, became known as Tug Hill Annie.
In search of the legend of Tug Hill Annie

Latest News

Advantage Watertown members tour what will become JCC's hub for entrepreneurship education.
Group tours JCC’s planned entrepreneur education hub
Sackets Harbor YMCA
YMCA leaving Sackets Harbor location next month
Massena storm drain
Massena official worries about underground infrastructure
Money
Village mayor calls for change in bed tax