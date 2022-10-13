Northern Blend Chorus concert this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Sing Fling: An A Cappella Invitational” is Saturday.

Katie Taylor is a vocal music teacher at Alexandria Central and director of the Northern Blend Chorus. Watch the video as she talks about the concert during an interview on 7 News This Morning.

The concert is at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, at the First Presbyterian Church in Watertown.

Among the guest performers are groups from Watertown, Lowville, and Thousand Islands high schools, and SUNY Potsdam.

Admission is $15 for adults and $12 for students, senior citizens and military.

You can learn more at northernblendchorus.homestead.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.