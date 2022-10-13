Ronald E. Woodley, of Clayton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Ronald E. Woodley, Clayton passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 11, 2022, at River Hospital,...
Ronald E. Woodley, Clayton passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 11, 2022, at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay.(Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Ronald E. Woodley, Clayton passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 11, 2022, at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay.

Ron was born in Hastings, PA April 27, 1935, son of William W. and Anna F. Lenz Woodley. He was a graduate of Hastings High School.  Ron entered the US Army August 23, 1954 and was honorably discharged August 22, 1957. He was stationed in Alaska while in the service.

On April 26, 1958 he married Mary G. Reff in the chapel at St. Mary’s Church with Fr. Charles Cotter officiating. Mrs. Woodley died March 20, 2000.

Ron retired as a pressman from Graphic Controls, Clayton on April 27, 2000 after 28 years of service to the company. He was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, visiting family, bowling, deer hunting, and he got great pleasure from his woodworking.

He is survived by two sons, John Woodley and wife Chrissy and Danny Woodley and wife Michelle, all of Clayton; daugher-in-law Melanie Woodley, Clayton; four grandchildren, Danielle Crowley and husband Kevin, Michael Woodley and wife Amy, Colby Woodley, and Hannah Woodley and companion Dave Jackson; great grandson, Benjamin Crowley; sister Carol Ann Kane, Hastings, PA; sister-in-law Linda Woodley, Clayton; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. His son, Ronald J. Woodley, and his three brothers, Phillip, Daniel, and Jerry, died before him.

The funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 20, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Church followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in Ron’s name may be made to River Hospital Development Dept., PO Box 567, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607 or St. Mary’s Church, 521 James St., Clayton, NY 13624.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Verna Mae Wilson, 93, of Canton passed away in her home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
Verna Mae Wilson, 93, of Canton
Massena storm drain
Massena official worries about underground infrastructure
Money
Village mayor calls for change in bed tax
Watertown Golf Club
Source: Proposal would have city own Watertown Golf Club, end litigation

Obituaries

Area hospitals received millions of dollars in grants from the federal government.
St. Lawrence Health receives $10M to create electronic records system
Sing Fling: An A Cappella Invitational
Northern Blend Chorus concert this weekend
JCC to host criminal justice conference
JCC to host state criminal justice conference
Officials are needed for area high school basketball games. There's a training session coming up.
Help wanted: Basketball referees
Norwood-Norfolk and OFA faced off in girls' soccer Wednesday.
Highlights & scores: High school soccer & girls’ tennis
Highlights & scores: High school soccer & girls' tennis