Ronald E. Woodley, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Ronald E. Woodley, Clayton passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 11, 2022, at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay.

Ron was born in Hastings, PA April 27, 1935, son of William W. and Anna F. Lenz Woodley. He was a graduate of Hastings High School. Ron entered the US Army August 23, 1954 and was honorably discharged August 22, 1957. He was stationed in Alaska while in the service.

On April 26, 1958 he married Mary G. Reff in the chapel at St. Mary’s Church with Fr. Charles Cotter officiating. Mrs. Woodley died March 20, 2000.

Ron retired as a pressman from Graphic Controls, Clayton on April 27, 2000 after 28 years of service to the company. He was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, visiting family, bowling, deer hunting, and he got great pleasure from his woodworking.

He is survived by two sons, John Woodley and wife Chrissy and Danny Woodley and wife Michelle, all of Clayton; daugher-in-law Melanie Woodley, Clayton; four grandchildren, Danielle Crowley and husband Kevin, Michael Woodley and wife Amy, Colby Woodley, and Hannah Woodley and companion Dave Jackson; great grandson, Benjamin Crowley; sister Carol Ann Kane, Hastings, PA; sister-in-law Linda Woodley, Clayton; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. His son, Ronald J. Woodley, and his three brothers, Phillip, Daniel, and Jerry, died before him.

The funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 20, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Church followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in Ron’s name may be made to River Hospital Development Dept., PO Box 567, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607 or St. Mary’s Church, 521 James St., Clayton, NY 13624.

