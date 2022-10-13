Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Enjoying the fall colors

(WWNY) - We have plenty of fall foliage shots to share.

Here’s some of what we received this week:

- We have foliage fun in Harrisville from Linda Fowler.

- We go over to the Felts Mills bridge with Kirk Americo Ventiquattro.

- Steve Werner takes us on a drone flight over the beautiful Black River.

- Jill Allen shows us the Lake of the Pines in Brantingham.

- Natalie Aldrich got a pretty shot near Potsdam.

- We thank Krista Booth for a pic she sent overlooking Indian River in Philadelphia.

- Further into the Adirondacks, Kellie Giofreddo shows us Lake Placid in color.

- Brenda Carpenter shows us Blue Mountain Lake.

- And Diane shows us Whiteface Mountain.

Aside from foliage, we also got fun clips from the Waddington Pumpkinfest parade. There was a battle of the classes and we can see the Madrid-Waddington class of 2023.

We finish up with Maxximus. He’s lost some teeth, but he gained a chicken. Thank you, Gail Hubbard, for sharing.

