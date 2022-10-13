Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Enjoying the fall colors
(WWNY) - We have plenty of fall foliage shots to share.
Here’s some of what we received this week:
- We have foliage fun in Harrisville from Linda Fowler.
- We go over to the Felts Mills bridge with Kirk Americo Ventiquattro.
- Steve Werner takes us on a drone flight over the beautiful Black River.
- Jill Allen shows us the Lake of the Pines in Brantingham.
- Natalie Aldrich got a pretty shot near Potsdam.
- We thank Krista Booth for a pic she sent overlooking Indian River in Philadelphia.
- Further into the Adirondacks, Kellie Giofreddo shows us Lake Placid in color.
- Brenda Carpenter shows us Blue Mountain Lake.
- And Diane shows us Whiteface Mountain.
Aside from foliage, we also got fun clips from the Waddington Pumpkinfest parade. There was a battle of the classes and we can see the Madrid-Waddington class of 2023.
We finish up with Maxximus. He’s lost some teeth, but he gained a chicken. Thank you, Gail Hubbard, for sharing.
