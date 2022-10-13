Sing Fling is Back!

October 15, 6:30 pm
October 15 at First Presbyterian Church
October 15 at First Presbyterian Church(NBC)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Northern Blend Chorus presents Sing Fling! An Cappella Invitational Saturday, October 15, 2022 WATERTOWN – A cappella harmony returns to the North Country as Northern Blend Chorus presents Sing Fling! on Saturday, October 15, 2022, 6:30 pm, at First Presbyterian Church, 403 Washington Street, Watertown. In addition to the ringing harmonies of this award-winning women’s a cappella chorus, guests include: • chapter quartets Half Notes, Lip Service, Roulette, For Heaven’s Sake (1996 Harmony, Incorporated international quartet champions) and LiveWire (2015 Harmony, Incorporated international quartet champions) • Watertown High Select Choir • Lowville High School Select Choir • Thousand Island Treble Choir • with special guests, the Pointercounts from SUNY Potsdam The emcee for Sing Fling will be Watertown Lyric Theater president Jonathan Cole. General admission tickets are $15, with students, military and seniors (60+) $12. Tickets are available at Downtown Julie Brown ReSale and online at northernblendchorus.homestad.com. For more information, contact Mary Ann at 788-5967, or visit our website at northernblendchorus.homestead.com

