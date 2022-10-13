Soaking rain & wind

Thursday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our high temperatures for the day will come early.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-60s before dropping into the 50s this afternoon. That’s thanks to a cold front that will be moving through.

Leading that front is rain. Downpours could be heavy and it will be windy.

There’s a wind advisory until 5 p.m. for Jefferson and Lewis counties and into central New York. An advisory for southeastern St. Lawrence County, Franklin County, and parts of the Adirondacks will end at 11 p.m.

Winds could gust to 50 miles per hour, so secure any loose objects outdoors. There’s also the possibility of falling tree limbs and power outages.

Temperatures drop into the 40s overnight.

Any lingering rain should end by 9 a.m. on Friday. Otherwise, the day will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s on Saturday.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

Showers are likely for Monday and Tuesday. It will be in the low 50s on Monday and the mid-40s on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of mixed precipitation. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Mild conditions & warm today